US Solar Fund Ord (LSE:USF)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap$255.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupNew Energy Solar
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJCWFX49

Investment Strategy

The Company expects that it will predominantly invest in Solar Power Assets in the United States, but it may also invest in Solar Power Assets in other OECD countries in the Americas. The Company, directly or indirectly, will acquire or construct and operate the Solar Power Assets and will predominantly generate revenue by selling the electricity generated by, the electricity stored by, and/or the capacity delivered by such Solar Power Assets.

