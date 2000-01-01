Value and Indexed Property Income Ord (LSE:VIP)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£99.060m
- OCF3.97%
- AIC sectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupOLIM
- Currency
- ISINGB0008484718
Investment Strategy
The Company’s policy is to invest in directly held UK commercial property, property-backed securities listed on the London Stock Exchange and cash or near cash securities. The Company will not invest in overseas property or securities or in unquoted companies. UK directly held commercial property will usually account for at least 80% of the total portfolio but it may fall below that level if relative market levels and investment value, or a desired increase in cash or near cash securities, make it appropriate.