Ventus VCT 2 Ord (LSE:VEN2)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£18.538m
  • OCF3.35%
  • AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Environmental
  • Manager GroupCinnamon Capital Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0WCHT14

Investment Strategy

The key objectives are: (i) to achieve a sustainable level of dividends from the management of a portfolio of renewable energy assets held within a tax efficient VCT; (ii) to protect the capital of shareholders and to enhance its value by the active management of the assets operated by investee companies, which are generally joint venture companies; (iii) to manage the assets of the company with a view to maximising their longevity and to derive additional value in later asset life.

