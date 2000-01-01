Investment Strategy

The companies are focused on investing in companies developing renewable energy projects with installed capacities of up to 20 megawatts, investments in companies developing larger projects may also be considered. Investments will generally be in companies developing projects initiated by specialist small-scale developers and smaller projects which are not attractive to large development companies and utilities. The Manager seeks to invest in equity securities and loan stock of companies owning renewable energy projects, primarily wind energy and hydroelectric. Up to 10% of net proceeds raised from share offers may be allocated to companies developing early stage renewable energy projects prior to planning permissions being obtained.