Ventus VCT Ord (LSE:VEN)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£18.754m
  • OCF3.88%
  • AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Environmental
  • Manager GroupCinnamon Capital Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B03KMY45

Investment Strategy

The company aims tachieve a sustainable level of dividends from the management of a portfolio of renewable energy assets held within a tax efficient VCT. To protect the capital of shareholders and enhance its value. To maximising the longevity and optionality of the assets. The company focus on investing in companies developing or operating renewable energy projects with installed capacities of up to 20 megawatts. The company is focused on optimising the value of the investments it holds.

