VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Ord (LSE:GSEO)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£245.051m
  • OCF1.40%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupVictory Hill
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNKVP754

Investment Strategy

To seek to generate stable returns, principally in the form of income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of global sustainable energy infrastructure assets, predominantly in countries that are members of the EU, OECD, OECD Key Partner Countries or OECD Accession Countries.

