VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Ord (LSE:GSEO)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£245.051m
- OCF1.40%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager GroupVictory Hill
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNKVP754
Investment Strategy
To seek to generate stable returns, principally in the form of income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of global sustainable energy infrastructure assets, predominantly in countries that are members of the EU, OECD, OECD Key Partner Countries or OECD Accession Countries.