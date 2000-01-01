Vietnam Enterprise Ord (LSE:VEIL)
- Market Cap£1.019bn
- OCF2.26%
- AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
- Manager GroupVietnam Enterprise Investments
- Currency
- ISINKYG9361H1092
The objective of the company is to seek medium to long term capital appreciation of its assets. Investment criteria are attractive growth and value metrics, good corporate governance, and alignment with the underlying growth drivers of Vietnam. VEIL maintains a broad universe, which includes companies operating and/or listed outside of Vietnam, and it looks to outperform the VN Index on a rolling three-year basis.