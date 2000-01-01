Investment Strategy

The company intends to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation. The company invests principally in securities of former State-owned Entities (SOEs) in Vietnam, prior to, at or after the time such securities become listed on the Vietnam stock exchange, including the initial privatisation of the SOEs. It may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a significant portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.