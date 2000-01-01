Investment Strategy

VNL, CE Fund company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, aims to achieve medium to long-term (3-5 years) capital appreciation and providing an attractive level of income, dividends and other distributions through investment in listed and unlisted companies, debt, private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities in Vietnam (primarily) and surrounding Asian countries Cambodia, Laos and Southern China. The company is currently in a cash return period and will not make any new investments except where funds are required for existing projects, invested in key growth segments within the emerging real estate market of Vietnam, including residential, office, retail, hospitality and township projects.