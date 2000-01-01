Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in fixed income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in issuers located in at least three countries, including the United States. The percentage of the Funds assets invested in issuers located outside the United States will vary over time, but under normal circumstances will constitute no less than 40% and no more than 75% of the Funds Managed Assets. The Fund seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital by applying a time-tested approach and extensive credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the global bond markets. Under normal circumstances, the Funds investments will include some or all of the following: (i) Securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (ii) Debt securities issued by foreign governments and their political subdivisions; (iii) Investment grade securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, which are securities with credit ratings within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization; (iv) High yield instruments, including bank loans.