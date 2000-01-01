Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc (NYSE:EDF)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$105.211m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupStone Harbor
  • Currency
  • ISINUS86164T1079

Investment Strategy

The Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Securities. "Emerging Markets Securities" include fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans.

Latest EDF news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .