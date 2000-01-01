Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc (NYSE:EDF)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap$105.211m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupStone Harbor
- Currency
- ISINUS86164T1079
Investment Strategy
The Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Securities. "Emerging Markets Securities" include fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans.