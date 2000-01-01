Investment Strategy

The company invest through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such Underlying Assets. In this regard, the company reviews the investment strategy adopted by AXA IM on a quarterly basis. The current investment strategy is to concentrate on the following asset classes: CLO (Debt/Equity/Warehouses); Synthetic Corporate Credit; Cash Corporate Credit; and ABS. There can be no assurance that the company will achieve its investment objectives. it seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through investment in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets.