Investment Strategy

It is a diversified, closed-end management company with the primary investment objective to provide a high level of income. Capital appreciation is the secondary objective. The Fund invests in global common stocks and utilises an integrated options writing strategy. Under normal market conditions, it will invests at least 80% of its managed assets in common stocks of companies located in a number of different countries throughout the world, including the U.S. The Fund will also seek to generate gains from option premiums by selling call options on selected securities indices.