Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is to provide a high level of income. Capital appreciation is the Funds secondary investment objective. The Fund invests in a portfolio of global common stocks that have a history of attractive dividend yields and utilizes an integrated options writing strategy. For protection against adverse changes, strategic buying of put options is utilized on selected securities indices. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of managed assets are invested in dividend paying companies located throughout the world, including the U.S. Up to 20% of its managed assets may be invested in emerging markets. Securities may be denominated in both U.S. dollars and non-U.S. currencies. The Fund may invest in a blend of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization stocks and may emphasise either mid-caps or large-caps from time to time. The principal options activity will consist of writing (selling) covered call options on the common stocks held by the Fund. Depending on the Sub-Advisers evaluation, between 60%-100% of the companies held within the Fund will be included in the covered call option strategy. Put options may also be purchased on the S&P 500, FTSE 100, Nikkei, EuroStoxx50 or any other broad-based global, regional or local securities indices. In addition, the Fund may invest in other derivative instruments acquired for hedging and risk management purposes.