Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks total return through investments in a global portfolio of equities in the infrastructure, industrials and materials sectors as a non-fundamental investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets, in the equity securities of, or derivatives having economic characteristics similar to the equity securities of, issuers in three broad market sectors; infrastructure, industrials and materials. It will generally hold 60 to 100 equity securities in its portfolio and will be invested across a broad range of countries, industries and market sectors, primarily in infrastructure, industrials and materials sectors and including investments in issuers located in countries with emerging markets. Equity securities held by the Fund may include common stocks, preferred shares, convertible securities, warrants and depository receipts. The Fund may also invest in derivative investments, which may include swaps, futures, options and ETFs. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its managed assets in warrants, and up to 20% of its managed assets in fixed-income securities other than money market instruments or money market funds, including bonds or senior secured loans of investment-grade or non-investment-grade companies, with upto 15% of managed assets invested in illiquid securities.