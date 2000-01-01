Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Trusts net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in Senior Loans. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval so long as the Trust provides its shareholders with at least 60 days prior notice of any changes in this investment policy. Under normal market conditions, the Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in Senior Loans made to corporations or other business entities organized under U.S. or Canadian law and that are domiciled in the United States and in U.S. territories and possessions or Canada. The Senior Loans in which the Trust invests either hold the most senior position in the capital structure of the borrower, hold an equal ranking with other senior debt, or have characteristics (such as a senior position secured by liens on a borrowers assets) that the Adviser or Sub-Adviser believes justify treatment as senior debt. These Senior Loans are typically below investment-grade credit quality. The Trust typically makes its investments in Senior Loans by purchasing a portion of the overall loan, i.e., the Trust becomes one of a number of lenders investing in the loan. The Trust may also make its investments in Senior Loans through the use of derivative instruments such as participations, credit-linked notes, credit default swaps, and total return swaps as long as the reference obligation for any such instrument is a Senior Loan. Investments through the use of such derivative instruments involve counterparty risk, i.e., the risk that the party from which such instrument is purchased will not perform as agreed. The Trust seeks to minimize such counterparty risk by purchasing such investments only from large, well established and highly rated counterparties.