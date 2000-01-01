VPC Specialty Lending Investments Ord (LSE:VSL)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£240.164m
- OCF1.80%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupVictory Park
- Currency
- ISINGB00BVG6X439
Investment Strategy
To generate an attractive total return for shareholders consisting of dividend income and capital growth through investments in specialty lending market through Platforms and other lending related opportunities. Direct investments may include consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables originated by Platforms. Indirect investments may include investments in Platforms through the provision of credit facilities, equity or other instruments.