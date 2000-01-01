WAM Capital Ord (ASX:WAM)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupWilson Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WAM2

Investment Strategy

The company has two investment approaches, and looks for both value and growth. Research driven: buying shares in comapnies after extensive research. This may involve detailed discussions with management of the investee entity and its competitors. Market driven: Buying securities in entities through IPOs, placements or the purchase of a block of stock below what the Manger believes is the entitys fair value.

Latest WAM news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .