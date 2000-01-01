WAM Capital Ord (ASX:WAM)
Trust Info
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupWilson Asset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU000000WAM2
Investment Strategy
The company has two investment approaches, and looks for both value and growth. Research driven: buying shares in comapnies after extensive research. This may involve detailed discussions with management of the investee entity and its competitors. Market driven: Buying securities in entities through IPOs, placements or the purchase of a block of stock below what the Manger believes is the entitys fair value.