Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial property warehouse assets. The Group will only invest in warehouse assets in the UK. The Group will diversify the portfolio across the UK, with a focus on areas with strong underlying investment fundamentals. The Group may invest directly, or through forward funding agreements or commitments, in developments (including pre-developed land), where: a. the structure provides the Group with investment risk rather than development risk; b. the development is at least partially pre-let, sold or de-risked in a similar way; c. the Group intend to hold the completed development as an investment asset.