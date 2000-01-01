Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The company is geographically focussed on South Korean companies. Specifically companies invest primarily in listed preferred shares issued by companies incorporated in South Korea, which in many cases have traded and continue to trade at a discount to the corresponding common shares of the same companies. The company may, in accordance with its investment policy, also invest some portion of its assets in other securities, including exchange-traded funds, futures contracts, options, swaps and derivatives related to Korean equities, and cash and cash equivalents.