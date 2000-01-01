Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common and/or preferred stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies and other equity securities that Crow Point Partners, LLC (the Sub-Advisor) believes should, in the aggregate, offer above average potential for current and/or future dividends. In selecting equity securities for the Fund, the Sub-Advisor will seek to emphasize securities that pay dividends that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment. The Fund may invest in stocks of any market capitalization in any industry sector and style. The Fund expects normally to invest at least 80% of its total assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including securities convertible into equity securities) of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that pay attractive dividends. The fund will employ an option strategy in an attempt to generate gains from the premiums on call options written by it on selected U.S. and non-U.S.-based securities indices, on exchange-traded funds providing returns based on certain indices, countries, or market sectors, and, to a lesser extent, on futures contracts and individual securities. The Fund may write call options with an aggregate net notional amount of up to 50% of the value of the Funds total assets, and the Advisor currently expects that the Fund will initially write options with an aggregate net notional amount of approximately 35% of the value of the Funds total assets. The Advisor expects that the Fund will pursue a Dividend Capture program in an attempt to increase current income.