Investment Strategy

The primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, it may also seek capital appreciation consistent with its investment objective. Normally it invests at least 80% of its total assets in below investment grade debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. It will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in convertible instruments. Up to 10% of its total assets may be invested in futures and options on securities and indices and in other derivatives. The Fund may use derivative instruments for hedging and non-hedging purposes effective 01-Aug-07.