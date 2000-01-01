Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 50% of its total assets in below investment grade (high yield) U.S. debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. It invests approximately 25% of its total assets in foreign debt securities including obligations of foreign governments or governmental entities, foreign corporations or supranational agencies denominated in various currencies. Approximately 25% of its total assets is invested in securities that have interest rates that re-set at periodic intervals including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government. Effective 14-May-07 a new investment policy that will allow a more flexible approach to the sectors allocation will be adopted. The new policy will not fix the sectors percentages and will allow an allocation range between 20-60% for each sector.