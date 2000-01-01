Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to maximise total return and achieve high current income by primarily investing in a portfolio of debt securieties of emerging market issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in debt securities of emerging market issuers. The Funds investments in debt securities of emerging market issuers will include dollar and non-dollar denominated debt obligations, corporate debt securities and structured securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in other types of securities, including, but not limited to, equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its managed assets in illiquid securities. In addition the Fund will attempt to maintain a weighted average credit rating of B- or above (S&P). The definition of emerging market country includes any country which is, at the time of investment, represented in the JP Morgan EMBI Global Index or categorized by the World Bank, in its annual categorization, as middle or low-income.