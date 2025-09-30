Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks high income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective through investments in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. Under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of high-yield corporate fixed income securities rated below investment grade. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities issued by U.S or foreign governments, agencies, and instrumentalities and/or fixed income securities that are investment grade quality. The Fund does not intend to utilize leverage. Unless approval to shorten or extend the life of the Fund is granted the Fund will terminate its existence on or about September 30, 2025.