Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in: 1. At least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities; 2. No more than 40% of its total managed assets in below investment grade securities; and 3. Up to 100% of its total managed assets in non-U.S. dollar investments. This will give the Fund the flexibility to invest up to 100% of its total managed assets in non-U.S. dollar inflation-linked securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the portfolio in debt instruments of emerging markets issuers that are not inflation-linked securities. It is also expected that the Fund will make expanded use of credit default swaps.