Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in: 1. At least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities; 2. At least 60% of its total managed assets in U.S. TIPS; and 3. No more than 40% of its total managed assets in non-U.S. dollar investments, which gives the Fund the flexibility to invest up to 40% of its total managed assets in non-U.S. dollar inflation-linked securities. It is also expected that the Fund will make expanded use of credit default swaps.