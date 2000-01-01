Westoz Investment Company Ord (ASX:WIC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupWestpac
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WIC6

Investment Strategy

The company focuses on producing a positive return on funds invested. The investment strategy is based on the medium to long-term investment of funds and is consequently not suitable where large non-investment cash flows occur on a regular basis. WIC will mainly invest in listed securities. From time to time, a portion of the Portfolio may be held in short term cash deposits. Derivatives may be used where considered appropriate.

Latest WIC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .