Witan Ord (LSE:WTAN)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.979bn
- OCF0.79%
- AIC sectorGlobal
- Manager GroupWitan Investment
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJTRSD38
Investment Strategy
To achieve an investment total return exceeding that of the Company’s benchmark over the long term, together with growth in the dividend ahead of inflation. The Company’s strategy is to add value by investing primarily in listed individual companies across a broad spread of global equity markets. It typically uses between 8 and 12 investment managers. The blend of different active approaches and styles aims to deliver added value for shareholders while smoothing out the volatility normally associated with a single manager.