Worldwide Healthcare Ord (LSE:WWH)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.655bn
- OCF0.90%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
- Manager GroupFrostrow Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB0003385308
Investment Strategy
In order to achieve a high level of capital growth, the Company invests in the global healthcare sector and in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to mitigate risk and also to enhance returns.