Worsley Investors Limited (LSE:APT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£7.132m
  • OCF10.06%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BHXH0C87

Investment Strategy

The Company aims to meet its objectives through investment primarily, although not exclusively, in a diversified portfolio of securities and related instruments of companies listed or admitted to trading on a stock market in the British Isles (defined as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; (ii) the Republic of Ireland; (iii) the Bailiwicks of Guernsey and Jersey; and (iv) the Isle of Man). The majority of such companies will also be domiciled in the British Isles. Most of these companies will have smaller to mid-sized equity market capitalisations.

Latest APT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

APT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .