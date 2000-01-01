Investment Strategy

The Company aims to meet its objectives through investment primarily, although not exclusively, in a diversified portfolio of securities and related instruments of companies listed or admitted to trading on a stock market in the British Isles (defined as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; (ii) the Republic of Ireland; (iii) the Bailiwicks of Guernsey and Jersey; and (iv) the Isle of Man). The majority of such companies will also be domiciled in the British Isles. Most of these companies will have smaller to mid-sized equity market capitalisations.