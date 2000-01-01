Investment Strategy

The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of absolute long-term return, principally through the capital appreciation and exit of undervalued securities. The existing real estate asset of the Company will be realised in an orderly manner, that is with a view to optimising the disposal value of such asset. The Company aims to meet its objectives through investment primarily, although not exclusively, in a diversified portfolio of securities and related instruments of undervalued British quoted securities of smaller companies (defined as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; (ii) the Republic of Ireland; (iii) the Bailiwicks of Guernsey and Jersey; and (iv) the Isle of Man). The majority of such companies will also be domiciled in the British Isles. Most of these companies will have smaller to mid-sized equity market capitalisations.