Yew Grove REIT Ord (LSE:YEW)
Trust Info
- Market Cap€108.783m
- OCF4.74%
- AIC sectorProperty Direct - Europe
- Manager GroupFidante Partners Europe Ltd
- Currency
- ISINIE00BDT5KP12
Investment Strategy
To Provide shareholders with high, good quality income; To pay a covered dividend and generate an attractive risk-adjusted total return for shareholders; To build a portfolio of Irish commercial office and industrial property assets to support a 7c per share dividend while achieving moderate capital growth; To ensure that the investment properties be tenanted principally by Government and corporate tenants withfavourable credit profiles