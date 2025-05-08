IPOs and new issues

What are IPOs and new issues?

New issues are investments made available to the public before they trade on the open (secondary) market. They are typically introduced by companies to raise capital to expand their business, pay down debt, or finance other corporate activities.

Most often new issues appear as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) or Retail Bonds. An IPO is launched where an established company's shares are admitted to an exchange, such as the London Stock Exchanges main market for listed securities, for the first time. A retail bond is launched when a company is looking to raise extra capital by borrowing cash from the investor at a fixed rate for a set period.

Why invest in IPOs and new issues with ii?

  • Pay no commission on your investment
  • Get access to the best deals, from private company offers through to large cap, investment trusts and retail bonds
  • Get access to IPOs exclusive to us
  • Our track record for timely execution and stock delivery

IPO performance table

NameIPO dateIssue price (£)Share price 28/02/25 (£)Gain/loss since IPO (%)
One Health Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:OHGR)20/03/20251.801.958.3%
RC Fornax (LSE:RCFX)05/02/20250.330.3611.1%
Vinanz Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:BTC)13/01/20250.150.1713.8%
Amcomri Group (LSE:AMCO)20/12/20240.550.55-0.9%
Canal+ SA (LSE:CAN)16/12/2024-1.84-
GenIP (LSE:GNIP)02/10/20240.390.27-32.1%

The data above only includes companies that have listed on the UK stock market in the past six months.

Source: Morningstar data as at close of business 31 March 2025.