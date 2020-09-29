Analysis of charges and impact on portfolio values

Our example uses typical ISAs, comparing the charges faced over a 10 and 30 year investment horizon.



Total ISA value after 10 years

Provider Total Portfolio Value Difference vs ii ISA Interactive Investor £214,900 - Hargreaves Lansdown £212,600 -£2,400 AJ Bell YouInvest £214,000 -£1,000 Fidelity Personal Investing £213,100 -£1,800 Barclays Smart Investor £214,300 -£700

Total ISA value after 30 years

Provider Total Portfolio Value Difference vs ii ISA Interactive Investor £104,800 - Hargreaves Lansdown £139,500 -£32,500 AJ Bell YouInvest £118,800 -£15,900 Fidelity Personal Investing £123,600 -£16,600 Barclays Smart Investor £127,400 -£19,600

Typical investor ISA

For all example comparisons, our analysis assumes:

A typical investor aged 35 with an accumulated ISA value of £50,000

Over a 10 and 30 year investment lifecycle, annual gross subscriptions of £10,000 have been added to the ISA

One buy and one sell trade in each year, with associated dealing charges included.

Equal split in funds (Open Ended Investment Companies) and shares.

The investment returns reflect the following charges:

Administration fees

Dealing costs (assuming online transactions only)

Fund manager charges, known as the Ongoing Charges Figure.

All competitor charges were taken from their published fees and were correct as at 29 September 2020. In the summary tables above, charges and portfolio values have been rounded to the nearest £100 for illustration purposes.

Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF)

The analysis assumes a typical portfolio of active funds, with an average OCF of 0.66%.

This OCF is taken from the investment each year, not from your ISA.

The typical OCF used is the average fee charged by the active funds (not investment trusts) making up the ii Super 60 range, as published in their Key Investor Information Documents in October 2020. Each provider shown may offer a different range of investments.



Investment returns

For all comparisons shown, the Lang Cat assumed: