How to transfer an ISA

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Maybe you want to consolidate your accounts, reduce the fees you pay, switch to a different type of ISA, or you prefer one platform over another. Transferring your ISA is easy, and you can do it at any time. Better yet, transferring your ISA doesn’t affect your annual ISA allowance.
How do ISA transfers work?
ISA transfers are straightforward and don’t involve much on your part. It’s a way to move the cash savings or investments you hold in an ISA to another provider. All you need to do is request a transfer with your new provider and they should take care of the rest.
You can transfer to the same type of ISA, for example from one Stocks and Shares ISA to another, or you can switch to a different ISA type. Let’s say from a Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA.
When moving money from previous tax years, you can choose to move all or part of your ISA savings. But, if you’re moving money you’ve added in the current tax year, you’ll need to move all of it and your old ISA would then be closed.
Just remember one of the most important ISA transfer rules; make sure that you ask your new provider to do the transfer. Don’t withdraw the money from your old ISA and deposit it in the new one. This will count as using your ISA allowance again and you might not be able to reverse it.
Transferring your ISA to another provider
- Decide if transferring your ISA is right for you and which provider you want to move to. Will there be lower charges, offer new opportunities, or could you lose any bonuses?
- Request the transfer. In most cases there will just be an online form to complete. Electronic transfers are usually quick to complete. Some providers might ask you to fill in some paperwork, which could make the transfer slower.
- That’s it. Your new provider will contact your existing one and arrange the transfer of your ISA. You’ll be kept updated of the progress or if anything else is needed.
It shouldn’t take more than 15 working days if you’re moving cash, or 30 calendar days if you’re moving investments. Check with your provider how long they usually take.
How much of my ISA can I transfer?
Your ISA allowance isn’t affected by transferring, so the value of your ISA doesn’t matter. There’s no limit on how much of your ISA you can transfer to a Stocks and Shares ISA.
Just remember that if you’re transferring money you’ve contributed to your ISA this tax year, you can only complete a full transfer. If you’re transferring money from previous years, you can choose a full or partial transfer.
How long does it take to transfer an ISA?
Transferring an ISA doesn’t take long. If there aren’t any issues, the government says that transferring cash between ISAs shouldn’t take more than 15 working days, and stock shouldn’t take more than 30 calendar days. But, there are lots of factors that can impact a transfer so these are only guidelines, not guarantees.
Most providers usually say it can take between 4 to 6 weeks, but it can often be sooner so check with your new provider.
How to switch ISA accounts for non-UK residents
If you’re no longer a UK resident, you won’t be able to open any new ISA’s, but you can still switch ISA accounts between any that you already have open.
You can’t contribute to them anymore or add any new money to your ISAs, but you can keep them open to continue benefiting from UK tax relief.
If you later move back to the UK, you’ll be able to continue contributing to them again – up to your usual ISA allowance limit.
When is the best time to transfer an ISA?
You can transfer an ISA at any time in the tax year, and there isn’t really a best time to do it. Although it’s good to review all your finances every year, so it makes sense to consider transferring then.
If you’ve come into money and want to put it into an ISA, contribute it before the Tax Year End so you don’t waste any of your allowance. You can then add more money on the other side of the tax year when your allowance resets.
You also have more control on what you can transfer if you’ve not yet contributed in the tax year. If you made contributions this year but only want to do a partial transfer, you're better of waiting until the new tax year to do a transfer.
Get your ISA cashback offer
New customers who open an ISA and start a transfer of, or deposit, £2,000 or more before 29 February 2024 will receive a £100 to £1,500 cashback payment.
Once the transfer is complete and additional terms have been met, we'll pay your cashback into your Trading Account. Once you've opened an ISA, a Trading Account can be added for free.
Simply open an account to get started. Cashback paid after 12 months. Terms apply.
How to transfer an ISA to ii
Starting your ISA transfer is quick and easy.
You’ll just need the account details for the ISAs you want to transfer.
Start your transfer
You can do this online while opening your account - or you can log in and transfer at any time.
Leave it to us
We’ll work with your current provider(s) and give you regular updates on your progress.