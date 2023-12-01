How to transfer an ISA

How much of my ISA can I transfer?

Your ISA allowance isn’t affected by transferring, so the value of your ISA doesn’t matter. There’s no limit on how much of your ISA you can transfer to a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Just remember that if you’re transferring money you’ve contributed to your ISA this tax year, you can only complete a full transfer. If you’re transferring money from previous years, you can choose a full or partial transfer.



How long does it take to transfer an ISA?

Transferring an ISA doesn’t take long. If there aren’t any issues, the government says that transferring cash between ISAs shouldn’t take more than 15 working days, and stock shouldn’t take more than 30 calendar days. But, there are lots of factors that can impact a transfer so these are only guidelines, not guarantees.

Most providers usually say it can take between 4 to 6 weeks, but it can often be sooner so check with your new provider.

How to switch ISA accounts for non-UK residents

If you’re no longer a UK resident, you won’t be able to open any new ISA’s, but you can still switch ISA accounts between any that you already have open.

You can’t contribute to them anymore or add any new money to your ISAs, but you can keep them open to continue benefiting from UK tax relief.

If you later move back to the UK, you’ll be able to continue contributing to them again – up to your usual ISA allowance limit.



When is the best time to transfer an ISA?

You can transfer an ISA at any time in the tax year, and there isn’t really a best time to do it. Although it’s good to review all your finances every year, so it makes sense to consider transferring then.

If you’ve come into money and want to put it into an ISA, contribute it before the Tax Year End so you don’t waste any of your allowance. You can then add more money on the other side of the tax year when your allowance resets.

You also have more control on what you can transfer if you’ve not yet contributed in the tax year. If you made contributions this year but only want to do a partial transfer, you're better of waiting until the new tax year to do a transfer.

