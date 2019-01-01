Careers
Join the team
Whether you are just starting out or ready to take the next step in your career, we are always on the lookout for talented people to join our passionate and ambitious team.
Headquartered in Manchester’s financial hub, with offices in Leeds and London, we offer valuable development opportunities for graduates and apprentices, as well as experienced professionals.
We are straight-talking, own what we say and deliver at speed. With these values and a shared conviction that the customer is at the heart of everything, you can confidently invest in your future with ii.
So come on in and join the fight.
How we work
Straight
talking
We make the difficult decisions needed to ensure long-term profitability and have the courage to be transparent.
Moving with
speed
We are decisive, making calls using the information we have available to keep our business moving forward.
Owning the
outcome
We all understand the profitability of the business and how we contribute to revenue, cost and our success.
Latest opportunities - Find the right role for you.
We are always on the lookout for individuals who share our passion, ambition and drive. Connect with us on LinkedIn to see our latest vacancies.
Apprenticeships
We will be offering apprenticeships in customer services and operations for 2020. You will gain a highly transferable set of knowledge and skills, as well as a firm grounding in organisational operations and functional processes.
Keep an eye here and on our LinkedIn page for more details.
Graduates
We are looking for future talent to join us and offer exciting career opportunities in our various teams. We are working with local universities to recruit graduates into entry-level roles.