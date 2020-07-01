SIPP investor trends

This half-yearly ‘SIPP Snapshot’ of trends among interactive investor’s Self-Invested Personal Pension customers reveals significant changes in both the way people contribute to and also take cash from their pensions, in the first half of this year.

The snapshot looks at what people are doing at different ages with their SIPPs, during a challenging time for many households. It looks back to how this has changed since the pandemic, but also how it compares to what people were doing before and during lockdowns, too.

As the cost-of-living crisis became a fast-dawning reality and saving, spending, investing and retirement plans for many were upended, we saw some people contributing less to their SIPPs and some in drawdown taking out more.

It’s an insightful look at how pension investors are adjusting to different times.