Understanding the risks of investing

Types of investment risk

Market risk

Market risk is the possibility you'll lose money on investments because of changes in market conditions.

Market risk comes from economic trends, political events, interest rates and investor sentiment.

When the market goes down, so does the value of investments. Equally when the market rises, investments tend to rise as well.

Market risk is common to all investors and is hard to predict and control.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the value of your investments will reduce due to shifts in interest rates. When interest rates rise, the value of bonds and other fixed-income investments tend to go down - this is because newer bonds will offer higher rates.

When interest rates go down, the value of those bonds will rise - this is because their interest rate is higher than newly released bonds.

Inflation risk

Inflation is the risk that the value of your money will reduce over time because the prices of goods and services go up.

Essentially, if inflation is higher than your return on investment then your money won't be worth as much in the future as it is now.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk a borrower might not be able to repay money they've borrowed.

When you lend money or invest in bonds, you're taking on credit risk. If the borrower can't pay you back then you could lose some or all the money you lent them. So credit risk is the possibility you won't get back the money you're owed.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk happens when you might struggle to sell something quickly, and won't get the price you want.

If you are holding investments like property or certain stocks (especially on the AIM market), it can be hard to sell them fast without losing value. So liquidity risk is the difficulty you might find in turning investments into cash without taking a loss.

Exchange rate risk

Exchange rate risk is the risk your money will lose value because of changes in exchange rates. If you invest in a company abroad using foreign currency, then your return on investment will be affected by exchange rates.

Other types of risk

Political risk is when your investments could suffer from political decisions, events or wars. Changes in government policies, regulations and geopolitical tensions all impact investment return.

Systemic risk is a risk that affects an entire financial system (as opposed to a single company). A financial crisis or a market crash would be a systemic risk.

Reinvestment risk happens when you might not receive the same rate of return from reinvestments. This risk can affect bonds or fixed-income investments when interest rates change.

Volatility risk is the risk of a sudden change in a stock price. High volatility causes greater changes in investment value.

Event risk is the risk that an unexpected event will affect the value of an investment. This could be something like a natural disaster, a war or a rogue billionaire CEO buying a media outlet.

Model risk is when the models used to make investment decisions are wrong.

Cybersecurity risk is the risk that investments are exposed to cyberattacks or data breaches.