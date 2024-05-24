National Grid Rights Issue - May 2024

How do I elect to exercise my rights?

To exercise your rights, you can do this in two ways. Online (via the website) or by calling us.

Online:

Go to the Corporate Actions section of the website by clicking on 'Portfolio' then select 'Corporate Actions'.

You'll see a list of all your current Corporate Action events for that account. If you have multiple accounts, you may need to switch accounts on the menu to see this particular corporate action event.

Click on the National Grid event, followed by the “Response Required” button. A new page will open showing your number of rights (your entitlement) and your election options; as follows:

- Do Nothing (Default)

- Exercise your rights

Enter the number of rights you wish to exercise into the box next to the second option, “Exercise Your Rights”, and the number of your rights that you do not wish to exercise in the box next to the first option “Do Nothing (Default)”.

For example, if you have 100 rights and want to exercise half of them and lapse the other half, you would enter 50 against “Do nothing (Default)”, and 50 against “Exercise Your Rights”.

Then click “Next” to submit your election. The page will refresh and show the election which has now been submitted.

Phone:

Alternatively, you can phone our Help Centre on 0345 607 6001 to make your election.

Please note we cannot accept elections or instructions via Secure Message.