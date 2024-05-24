National Grid Rights Issue - May 2024
We've covered the basics about the recently announced rights issue for National Grid and how to act on your issued rights.
Have you read the Corporate Action notice related to this event which will answer most questions you might have? If not, you can find this in the Document History section of your account.
To find it:
- Select “Account” from the top of your home page, then choose “Document History”.
- A new page will load where you need to filter to “Corporate Action Notifications” on the drop-down menu, making sure you have selected the correct account at the top of the page.
If you still have a question about the rights issue, keep reading below.
On this page...
- What is a rights issue and what are rights?
- How many rights am I due?
- When will I receive my rights?
- What does each right allow me to do and how much does it cost?
- Are there any hidden costs to exercising my rights?
- How do I elect to exercise my rights?
- When do I need to fund my account by?
- How do I sell my rights?
- Will you sell any rights that are not exercised by customers?
- Will I receive a lapsed rights payment and, if so, when?
- I’ve reached my ISA subscription limit. Can I take up the rights in my Trading account?
- Can I buy more rights?
- If I have exercised my rights when will I receive my new shares?
What is a rights issue and what are rights?
When a company is seeking to raise capital, one of the ways they can do this is by means of a Rights Issue. The company issues rights to shareholders as on a certain date (the ex-entitlement date) in order to facilitate this. In the case of National Grid, you will receive 7 rights for every 24 National Grid shares you own as of the ex-entitlement date of the 24th May 2024.
These rights are tradable and gives you the right (but not the obligation) to do something. In the case of National Grid, each right you hold gives you the right to subscribe for 1 new National Grid share at a price of 6.45 GBP per new share.
How many rights am I due, and what are the relevant dates that determine if I am eligible to receive rights?
Any National Grid shares bought before the close of market on the 23rd May 2024 will be eligible to receive rights, so long as they are not sold prior to close of business on the 23rd May 2024.
Any National Grid shares sold before the close of market on the 23rd May 2024 will not be eligible to receive rights.
When will I receive my rights?
The rights were issued to entitled holders on the 24th May 2024.
What does each right allow me to do and how much does it cost?
Each right gives you the entitlement to subscribe for 1 new National Grid share at a price of £6.45 pence per new share.
For example, if you exercised 100 rights this would cost you £645.00 = 100 X £6.45.
If you wish to subscribe to the new shares at £6.45 pence using your rights (known as exercising your rights), take a look at here.
Alternatively, you can sell your rights in the market, just as you would with any other security you hold. If you sell your rights, the entitlement to subscribe to new National Grid shares at £6.45 moves back to the market (purchaser of your rights).
Your final option, our default option for the event is to do nothing. If you choose this option, or if you fail to elect at all, your rights will lapse. This means they no longer give you the right to do anything. The company may issue a lapsed rights payment for rights which lapse. If they do this, this is expected to be credited to us no later than the 24th June 2024, and we will credit the money to eligible accounts as soon as possible.
Are there any hidden costs to exercising my rights?
You only need to pay the £6.45 exercise price per new share your subscribing for. There is no commission or other charge to exercise your rights.
If you are selling or buying additional rights, standard trading commission charges apply.
How do I elect to exercise my rights?
To exercise your rights, you can do this in two ways. Online (via the website) or by calling us.
Online:
Go to the Corporate Actions section of the website by clicking on 'Portfolio' then select 'Corporate Actions'.
You'll see a list of all your current Corporate Action events for that account. If you have multiple accounts, you may need to switch accounts on the menu to see this particular corporate action event.
Click on the National Grid event, followed by the “Response Required” button. A new page will open showing your number of rights (your entitlement) and your election options; as follows:
- Do Nothing (Default)
- Exercise your rights
Enter the number of rights you wish to exercise into the box next to the second option, “Exercise Your Rights”, and the number of your rights that you do not wish to exercise in the box next to the first option “Do Nothing (Default)”.
For example, if you have 100 rights and want to exercise half of them and lapse the other half, you would enter 50 against “Do nothing (Default)”, and 50 against “Exercise Your Rights”.
Then click “Next” to submit your election. The page will refresh and show the election which has now been submitted.
Phone:
Alternatively, you can phone our Help Centre on 0345 607 6001 to make your election.
Please note we cannot accept elections or instructions via Secure Message.
When do I need to fund my account by?
You need to have available funds in your account by our deadline date, Wednesday 5th June 2024. We will debit accounts the money for the rights issue on the morning of Thursday 6th June 2024.
If you don’t have sufficient funds in your account when we try to process the debit for the Rights Issue, one of the following scenarios will apply;
- We will scale your request down to the amount of cash you have available. This may mean we will remove your instruction completely.
- We will be unable to accept late payments to allow instructions to be re-input.
When funding your account please bear in mind any upcoming transactions – for example fees, settled trades, Divided Reinvestment trades, or Regular Investment trades – which may affect your available funds figure on the morning of 6th June 2024.
How do I sell my rights?
You sell your rights same way you sell any other investment, using the trading part of the website at the top of the main account page.
- Click Trading – then Trade Now, and then place your trade on the page that loads. The SEDOL code for the rights is BSRK4Y0.
- Alternatively, you can phone in to place the trade.
Trades will be charged at normal dealing rates, as detailed elsewhere on our website on our Rates & Charges page. The deadline for selling rights with us is 4.30pm on 5th June 2024.
Will you sell any rights that are not exercised by customers after your deadline date, and credit the money to those customers?
No. We will not proactively sell the rights of those customers who do not sell or elect to exercise. We are an execution-only broker, and therefore we only execute transactions on the basis of valid customer instructions to do so.
If you wish to sell your rights, you must do this manually before the deadline.
Will I receive a lapsed rights payment and, if so, when?
If you don’t sell or elect to exercise your rights, you may be due a lapsed rights payment if National Grid issue one. If they do this, this is expected to be credited to us no later than the 24th June 2024, and we will credit the money to eligible accounts as soon as possible.
I’ve reached, or I'm near, my ISA subscription limit. Can I take up the rights in my Trading account?
If you are unable to exercise your rights in an ISA due to having insufficient remaining allowance for this tax year, you can request to move the shares into a Trading account if you have one. We will then elect on your behalf to exercise the rights from there.
Requests to do this must be made by phone and cannot be accepted by Secure Message.
The deadline for doing this is close of business on 4th June 2024.
Can I buy more rights?
Yes, as well as selling your rights, you can also buy more. However, if you do this and you wish to exercise them, you will need to ensure you input or update your election yourself. Additional rights purchased are not automatically exercised.
If I have exercised my rights when will I receive my new shares?
The official pay date for the event is 12th June 2024.
We expect to credit the new shares to customers on the same day. The new shares resulting from rights issues undertaken by UK companies are usually credited to us in the afternoon of the official pay date. We then need to ensure that the number of shares issued to us is correct and credit them to customer accounts.
Any delay on behalf of National Grid, or their intermediaries, in issuing in the shares can result in this being delayed as we cannot credit the new shares to customer accounts until we have received them ourselves.