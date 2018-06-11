New portfolio discussions

Welcome to the new ii virtual portfolio, which replaced the old research website you used before 11 June 2018.

Helped by feedback from our customers, we’ve been developing upgrades to our service. A lot of what you are familiar with has been retained and the site is now easier to navigate, the pages load faster, and it's much easier to use on mobile devices. It also provides:

Improved discussion forums which include notifications and improved search functions

A new virtual portfolio experience

Redesigned investment pages with richer market context

If you trade with us, please note there is no change to your trading platform.

the ii research app

The ii research app is no longer available. Don't worry though, you can research your investments using our new mobile-friendly website or, if you have a trading account(s) with us, you can use the improved ii investing app.