Stockwatch: what do bumper US bank results mean for the UK?

A general rise in US bank stocks this year appears confirmed by blow-out first quarter results this last week. Two CEOs are especially bullish on the US economy, as if to vindicate stocks riding high generally. But how reliable is all this, and what possible follow-through for UK-listed banks?

Bank stocks do typically lead the market

Demand for loans is often a forward indicator of the wider economy, but this time around there has been exceptional monetary and fiscal stimulus. While some households have suffered during Covid-19, others are better off. In the UK, observe how personal credit card debt is paid down to record low levels, and home improvement outlets such as B&Q also kitchen/bathroom fitter Norcros (LSE:NXR) are enjoying bumper earnings.

In the US, retail sales jumped nearly 10% last month with households receiving $1,400 (£1,016) fiscal stimulus cheques. A sense of US recovery is supported by way of unemployment registrations down 25% to 769,000 in the second week of April.

I still suspect the banks’ first quarter results need broadly adjusting for a vast tide of digital money.

Reserving – then releasing those reserves – means a massive distortion

A year ago, banks established huge provisions anticipating a tide of sour loans. But monetary and fiscal stimulus has stemmed them, consequently banks are swiftly writing back these provisions – classed as “reserves” – through their income statements. It makes for whopping like-for-like, first-quarter contrasts.

Mind, a boost is happening to net profit and earnings per share. This is due to “operational gearing” of financial firms, where revenue changes are greater than costs, which magnifies profits.

US banks’ ‘ investment side’ boosted

Versus UK banks, the big US names have greater exposure to trading activity and equity issuance. That has soared after monetary stimulus created risk capital seeking a home, and raised risk appetite generally.

A key question is whether such “investment” has primed the underlying economy or chiefly been speculation. Witness the boom in special-purpose acquisition companies or SPACs, which appear largely to explain the banks’ big fees for capital-raising.

Meanwhile, these vehicles have no substance beyond intent to acquire. A retail-investor frenzy – such as the fiasco in GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) – has benefited investment banks serving those trading apps.