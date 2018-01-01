You can access online copies of your Statements, Contract Notes, Consolidated Tax Certificates, Corporate Action Notifications, Cost Disclosures and correspondence from Interactive Investor by:
- Selecting 'Person' Icon > Document history from your menu.
- Use the orange arrow to switch between your accounts.
- Search by document type and other filter criteria.
- Any available documents will be shown at the bottom of your screen.
- Click to View or Download your documents.
An email notification will also be sent to your registered email address when a document is ready to view within your account.
How to request a paper copy of a document
You can obtain a paper copy of a document by downloading it and then printing a copy.
If you are unable to print a copy, you can make a request for a paper copy to be sent to you. We can send you copies of any document in your document history.
There is a £3 + VAT charge per document requested.
The easiest way to request a document is by secure message.
You will need to include the type of document you are requesting, and the time period you are requesting it for, in your message.
Documents
Statements
You will receive statements four times across a calendar year. For each account that you hold with ii, you will receive a separate statement.
Contract notes
A contract note is a receipt for a trade which has been placed.
Consolidated tax certificates
Consolidated tax certificates show a breakdown of dividends received in a tax year. You will only receive a tax certificate if you have received a dividend within the tax year.
Please note that you will not receive a consolidate tax certificate for your ISA or SIPP accounts.
Cost disclosures
Cost disclosures provide a summary of the cost and charges applied to certain types of investments.
Click here to find out more.
Corporate action notifications
A corporate action notification is a summary letter containing the details of any corporate actions which impact a share held on your account. It also advises you of the options available to you in relation to that corporate action (where appropriate).
Please note that the corporate action notification is only a summary of the corporate action taking place. You are advised to consult the official company document about the corporate action before making any decisions in relation to your investment. These documents are usually available on the Investor section of the relevant company website.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer you any advice on what action to take in the event of a corporate action.
How to request a valuation
You can request a free valuation of your account.
To do so, please send a secure message with your request. In your message, please include the specific date for the valuation and the account number for the account(s) you would like to be valued.
We aim to send requested documents within five working days. We will send it to the your registered address.
Please note that timescales can vary if we are working during a busy period, such as the end of the tax year.