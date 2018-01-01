Documents

Statements

You will receive statements four times across a calendar year. For each account that you hold with ii, you will receive a separate statement.

Contract notes

A contract note is a receipt for a trade which has been placed.

Consolidated tax certificates

Consolidated tax certificates show a breakdown of dividends received in a tax year. You will only receive a tax certificate if you have received a dividend within the tax year.

Please note that you will not receive a consolidate tax certificate for your ISA or SIPP accounts.

Cost disclosures

Cost disclosures provide a summary of the cost and charges applied to certain types of investments.

Click here to find out more.

Corporate action notifications

A corporate action notification is a summary letter containing the details of any corporate actions which impact a share held on your account. It also advises you of the options available to you in relation to that corporate action (where appropriate).

Please note that the corporate action notification is only a summary of the corporate action taking place. You are advised to consult the official company document about the corporate action before making any decisions in relation to your investment. These documents are usually available on the Investor section of the relevant company website.

Unfortunately, we cannot offer you any advice on what action to take in the event of a corporate action.