The easiest way to add money to your account is by debit card or by monthly Direct Debit.
To add money by debit card:
- Log into your online account and select Cash & Transfers > Add Cash from the menu.
- If you have not already done so, you will need to register a UK debit card. Click on add card and enter your debit card details.
- Then choose how much money to deposit and which of your accounts to add it to.
- Click Add cash to confirm.
To add money by monthly Direct Debit:
- Log into your online account and select Cash & Transfers > Direct Debit from the menu.
- You will need the sort code and account number of the account you are paying the Direct Debit from.
- Then choose the value of your monthly payment and the start date.
- Select Submit to confirm the Direct Debit details and submit your account holder’s declaration.
If you are adding money to your ISA, please ensure you do not exceed your annual allowance. You cannot contribute more than £20,000 into all your ISAs in a tax year.
Add a nominated bank account using your online account.
All you need is your bank details and the mobile phone you have registered with us*.
- Select Cash & Transfers > Bank Account from the menu. Then click add.
- Choose your preferred currency and enter the details of your nominated bank account.
- Click Check and Preview to receive your SMS verification.
- Enter the six-digit code for verification.
- Click to Confirm your bank details.
Please note that:
- The address for your nominated bank account must match the address you have registered with us.
- The bank account can be a UK Bank or Building Society account that is in your own name, or a joint account on which you are named.
- Non-UK bank accounts can only be added upon receipt and verification of a bank statement.
- You can have one nominated bank account per currency.
- After adding your nominated bank account, you cannot make any further changes for 30 days. This is for anti-money laundering purposes. If you need to make a withdrawal to a different bank account urgently, please contact us.
*You will need your registered mobile phone to receive a verification code. If you do not have a registered mobile on your account, you can call our customer service line to update your registered mobile number.
If you are unable to verify your bank details online, you can call us on 0345 607 6001.
If we are unable to verify your bank details over the phone, we may request that you send us a bank statement dated within the last three months. You can send us a bank statement via secure message.
Bank transfer payments must be made from the nominated bank account you have registered with us. If not, your funds will be returned immediately.
Please instruct your bank to transfer funds using the following account information:
Sort code: 623161
Account number: 00000000
Reference: Your seven-digit account number with ii
If you have not registered a nominated bank account, you will need to add one before making a payment by bank transfer. Alternatively, you can add cash by debit card.
Payments by bank transfer will be added into your cash balance by the end of the next working day. Your payment will not appear in your cash balance until it has been credited.
If you would like your payments added sooner, you can make a deposit using your debit card.
How to add money to your SIPP by bank transfer
Before you can add money to your SIPP by bank transfer, you must complete a SIPP contribution form.
A contribution form is not required when adding cash to your SIPP by debit card, direct debit or internal transfer.
To add cash to your SIPP account, please send the funds to the following bank details:
Account name: Investor SIPP Trustees Limited
Reference: SIPP account number & surname
Account Number: 55 09 53 64
Sort Code: 60 60 05
Once we have received your contribution form and payment, the cash will be added to your SIPP account by the end of the next working day.
You can add non-sterling currencies to your account by bank transfer.
To do so, please instruct your bank to transfer funds using the following account information:
For all payments: BIC: NWBK GB 2L
Reference: Account number followed by your name (e.g. 1234567, Smith, John)
|Currency
|IBAN
|Euros
|GB92 NWBK 607202 08046700
|US Dollars
|GB39 NWBK 607301 08301050
|Canadian Dollars
|GB61 NWBK 607301 08301042
|Australian Dollars
|GB65 NWBK 607301 66001129
|Hong Kong Dollars
|GB43 NWBK 607301 66001137
|Singapore Dollars
|GB18 NWBK 607301 66001102
|Swedish Krona
|GB96 NWBK 607301 66145392
|Swiss Francs
|GB21 NWBK 607301 66145384
Please ensure that you send the funds from a bank account which is in your name. We do not accept third party payments or payments from money transfer/FX companies.
We will credit your payment into your cash balance by the end of the next working day after they were received. However, this is dependent on us having all the information to be able to do so at the point which they are cleared funds.
Until it has been credited, your payment will not appear in your cash balance.
Bank transfers from outside the UK can be made from one of the following countries:
- United Kingdom & Channel Islands
- Ireland
- Germany
- France
- Belgium
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Portugal
- Italy
- Sweden
You can withdraw cash from your account by bank transfer.
Before you can withdraw cash
Once you have added a nominated bank account
- Log onto your online account and select Cash & Transfers > Withdraw/Transfer Cash from the menu.
- Click on Bank Transfer to withdraw cash.
- Click on Withdraw Cash.
- Enter how much cash you wish to withdraw and which account to withdraw it from. You can also set a specific date for the cash to leave your account.
- Select the currency you wish to withdraw.
- To set up recurring payments, select Recurring from the Frequency menu.
- Click Check and Preview to receive your SMS verification code.
- Confirm your payment.
Your cash will be credited to your bank account by the end of the next working day if requested before 2pm. If you request your withdrawal after 2pm, you will receive your cash after two working days.
If you are withdrawing cash in a currency other than sterling or euros, there is a £15 charge per withdrawal. Please be aware that money withdrawn in other currencies may take longer to be credit to your account.
Please note that we require that you hold enough cash in your account to cover both your withdrawal and any relevant fees on the withdrawal date.
If you need your cash sooner, you can make an urgent withdrawal.
You can receive your cash on the same day if you make your withdrawal before 2pm. If you make your request after 2pm, you will receive your cash by the end of the next working day.
Urgent withdrawals cost £15.
How to make an urgent cash withdrawal
- Choose Urgent from the Withdrawal Type menu when creating your withdrawal payment.
Please note that any cash that you withdraw from an ISA will lose its tax-efficient status. This means you will not be able to replace the money you have withdrawn without using more of your yearly ISA allowance.