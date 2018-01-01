Bank transfer payments must be made from the nominated bank account you have registered with us. If not, your funds will be returned immediately.

Please instruct your bank to transfer funds using the following account information:

Sort code: 623161

Account number: 00000000

Reference: Your seven-digit account number with ii

If you have not registered a nominated bank account, you will need to add one before making a payment by bank transfer. Alternatively, you can add cash by debit card.

Payments by bank transfer will be added into your cash balance by the end of the next working day. Your payment will not appear in your cash balance until it has been credited.

If you would like your payments added sooner, you can make a deposit using your debit card.

How to add money to your SIPP by bank transfer

Before you can add money to your SIPP by bank transfer, you must complete a SIPP contribution form.

A contribution form is not required when adding cash to your SIPP by debit card, direct debit or internal transfer.

To add cash to your SIPP account, please send the funds to the following bank details:

Account name: Investor SIPP Trustees Limited

Reference: SIPP account number & surname

Account Number: 55 09 53 64

Sort Code: 60 60 05

Once we have received your contribution form and payment, the cash will be added to your SIPP account by the end of the next working day.