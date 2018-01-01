Appropriateness tests are required when purchasing complex instruments – including US shares.

It helps us to determine whether you have the appropriate experience and knowledge to understand the risks involved while trading.

The Appropriateness Assessment Form contains 10 yes or no questions. You can access it through your account. Please read the questions in the test carefully and answer truthfully. If you're in any doubt, you should contact an independent financial adviser.

To complete the Appropriateness Assessment Form: