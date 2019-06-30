About Us

Standard Life Aberdeen plc is one of the world’s largest investment companies, created in 2017 from the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. Operating under the brand Aberdeen Standard Investments, the investment arm manages £525.7bn, €587.6bn, $669.1bn* of assets, making it the largest active manager in the UK and one of the largest in Europe. It has a significant global presence and the scale and expertise to help clients meet their investment goals.

As a leading global asset manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments is dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients. The investment needs of our clients are at the heart of what we do. We offer a comprehensive range of investment solutions, as well as the very highest level of service and support.

*As at 30 June 2019