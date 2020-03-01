AVI
About AVI
Asset Value Investors (AVI) was established in 1985 to take over the management of one of the oldest listed investment companies in London. Our distinctive long only equity approach of investing in family-controlled companies, closed-end funds and asset backed situations is still a unique combination 35 years later.
We offer investors a specialist research driven approach in a global portfolio and a Japan specific portfolio.
Established in 1889, the Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value. Read more...
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust ("A JOT' or "the Company") invests in a focused portfolio of over-capitalised small-cap Japanese equities. Asset Value Investors will leverage its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value in this under-researched area of the market. Read more...
