Risk Warnings and Important Information

You should be aware of the following risk factors that apply to the specified funds managed by Baillie Gifford.



Volatility – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund, the Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund, the Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth Fund and the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund.

The Fund’s share price can be volatile due to movements in the prices of the underlying holdings and the basis on which the Fund is priced.



Foreign Currency – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund, the Baillie Gifford European Fund, the Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund, the Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth Fund, the Baillie Gifford Managed Fund and the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund.

The Fund has exposure to foreign currencies and changes in the rates of exchange will cause the value of the any investment, and the income from it, to fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount invested.

Concentration of Investments – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund, the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund, the Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond Fund, the Baillie Gifford High Yield Bond Fund.

The Fund’s concentrated portfolio and long-term approach to investment may result in large movements in the share price.

Single Country Investment – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund and the Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth Fund. The Fund’s exposure to a single market and currency may increase share price movements.



You should be aware of the specific risks that apply to the following funds managed by Baillie Gifford.

Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund

Custody of assets, particularly in emerging markets, involves a risk of loss if the custodian becomes insolvent or breaches duties of care. The Fund’s concentrated portfolio relative to similar funds may result in large movements in the share price in the short term.

Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond Fund

Bonds issued by companies and governments may be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, expectations of inflation and a decline in the creditworthiness of the bond issuer. The issuers of bonds in which the Fund invests may not be able to pay the bond income as promised or could fail to repay the capital amount.

Baillie Gifford Managed Fund

The issuers of bonds in which the Fund invests may not be able to pay the bond income as promised or could fail to repay the capital amount.

High Yield Bond Fund

Bonds issued by companies and governments may be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, expectations of inflation and a decline in the creditworthiness of the bond issuer. The issuers of bonds in which the Fund invests may not be able to pay the bond income as promised or could fail to repay the capital amount.

Global Discovery Fund

Investment in smaller, immature companies is generally considered higher risk given their less developed business models and less established positions. Changes in their share prices may be greater than those of larger, more established companies and the shares may be harder to sell. Smaller, immature companies may do less well in unfavourable economic conditions.