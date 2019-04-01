Baillie Gifford
In a financial world of lookalikes, our individuality is our strength.
Baillie Gifford has been managing investments since 1908. As a wholly independent partnership, with no external shareholders demanding short-term gains, we can focus on what we do best, seeking out long-term investment returns for our clients. Our investment philosophy focuses on growth, while our universe is global. Over a century of investment experience has taught us that patience is vital, and we are not interested in following fads and fashions or pursuing short-term performance. It’s a philosophy that has guided our investment strategy for over 100 years.
We manage a large range of OEIC sub-funds, all of which give you access to Baillie Gifford’s investment expertise.
Baillie Gifford American Fund
The US is home to some of the most powerful brands and innovative companies today. The Baillie Gifford American Fund is invested in a focused selection of growth stocks, companies which we believe have strong competitive positions and management teams who run their businesses for the long-term benefit of shareholders.
Baillie Gifford European Fund
Europe is home to many high-quality businesses with good growth prospects, which are often global leaders in their industry. As fundamental, long-term investors, we aim to build a portfolio of shares of such companies which we expect to hold for a long time. We believe that by doing so we will earn attractive returns for our clients over the long term, regardless of the external environment.
Baillie Gifford Managed Fund
For over three decades the Baillie Gifford Managed Fund has offered investors a practical one-stop shop with a strategic asset allocation of around 75% equity, 20% bonds and 5% cash.
Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund
Asia is facing a period of transformational change, economically, politically and technologically. The Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund looks to embrace the opportunities afforded by this change. It invests in companies disrupting the existing order, those looking to turn uncertainty into certainty while generating returns as their business model matures.
Other Funds managed by Baillie Gifford
Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond Fund
The fund aims to produce a high level of monthly income, and potential capital growth is also sought, subject to prevailing market conditions.
Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth
Improving attitudes to corporate governance in Japan are driving widespread changes in management thinking, leading to a greater focus on return on capital. Shareholder pay-outs are increasing and there is scope for this trend to continue for many years.
Baillie Gifford High Yield Bond Fund
The fund aims to produce a high level of return, through combined capital growth and income payment.
Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund
The fund aims to produce attractive returns, mainly through capital growth, over the long term by investing mainly in shares of companies from around the globe that may offer excellent future growth prospects.
Enlightenment – the quarterly funds magazine from Baillie Gifford
Read Enlightenment, the digital magazine from Baillie Gifford, with all the news and views of the teams that run Baillie Gifford’s OEIC funds.
Short Briefings on Long Term Thinking – the Baillie Gifford podcast
Baillie Gifford’s Short Briefings on Long Term Thinking brings valuable insights into the benefits of taking the long view. You’ll hear frank, often contrarian opinions from our team in Edinburgh and from experts around the world.
The podcast series is available through iTunes, TuneIn Radio and Spotify. Subscribe now to keep up-to-date with all the episodes as they become available.
Risk Warnings and Important Information
You should be aware of the following risk factors that apply to the specified funds managed by Baillie Gifford.
Volatility – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund, the Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund, the Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth Fund and the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund.
The Fund’s share price can be volatile due to movements in the prices of the underlying holdings and the basis on which the Fund is priced.
Foreign Currency – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund, the Baillie Gifford European Fund, the Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund, the Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth Fund, the Baillie Gifford Managed Fund and the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund.
The Fund has exposure to foreign currencies and changes in the rates of exchange will cause the value of the any investment, and the income from it, to fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount invested.
Concentration of Investments – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund, the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund, the Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond Fund, the Baillie Gifford High Yield Bond Fund.
The Fund’s concentrated portfolio and long-term approach to investment may result in large movements in the share price.
Single Country Investment – applicable to the Baillie Gifford American Fund and the Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth Fund. The Fund’s exposure to a single market and currency may increase share price movements.
You should be aware of the specific risks that apply to the following funds managed by Baillie Gifford.
Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund
Custody of assets, particularly in emerging markets, involves a risk of loss if the custodian becomes insolvent or breaches duties of care. The Fund’s concentrated portfolio relative to similar funds may result in large movements in the share price in the short term.
Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond Fund
Bonds issued by companies and governments may be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, expectations of inflation and a decline in the creditworthiness of the bond issuer. The issuers of bonds in which the Fund invests may not be able to pay the bond income as promised or could fail to repay the capital amount.
Baillie Gifford Managed Fund
The issuers of bonds in which the Fund invests may not be able to pay the bond income as promised or could fail to repay the capital amount.
High Yield Bond Fund
Bonds issued by companies and governments may be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, expectations of inflation and a decline in the creditworthiness of the bond issuer. The issuers of bonds in which the Fund invests may not be able to pay the bond income as promised or could fail to repay the capital amount.
Global Discovery Fund
Investment in smaller, immature companies is generally considered higher risk given their less developed business models and less established positions. Changes in their share prices may be greater than those of larger, more established companies and the shares may be harder to sell. Smaller, immature companies may do less well in unfavourable economic conditions.