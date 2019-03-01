Home >Sponsored>

BlackRock

sponsored
This section is sponsored. Sponsored content is paid for and produced by an advertiser rather than interactive investor (ii). ii does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure if an investment is suitable for you please seek advice from an independent financial adviser. Sponsored content (whole pages or sections within a page) will always be marked by a green "Sponsored" tag and have a green border.

About BlackRock

At BlackRock we see investment trusts differently. The world is undergoing political, economic and demographic change. For some, change means challenges but at BlackRock we see opportunity. We have a range of 9 investment trusts, from multi-asset to specialist. We use leading systems and experts to invest in the fastest growing countries and most successful companies across the world.

                                               Latest Insights 

Europe: strength in adversity

Europe's fragile economy should not deter investors, says BlackRock's Stefan Gries. Capital at risk.
 

Read more
Global megatrends and mining
Exploring the next frontier
Navigating the small-cap universe via an investment trust
Identifying the right ingredients
Thinking big on small companies
Where next for the US stock market?

The US stock market offers more than big tech names, says Tony DeSpirito. Dividend growth is key. Capital at risk. 

Read more 

 

 

Natural resources - time for another look?
Time to pay attention to Latin America?
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income (LSE:BERI) Factsheet
BlackRock Frontiers Ord (LSE:BRFI) Factsheet
BlackRock Greater Europe Ord (LSE:BRGE) Factsheet
BlackRock Income and Growth Ord (LSE:BRIG) Factsheet
BlackRock Latin American Ord (LSE:BRLA) Factsheet
BlackRock North American Ord (LSE:BRNA) Factsheet
BlackRock Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:BRSC) Factsheet
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LSE:THRG) Factsheet
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LSE:BRWM) Factsheet