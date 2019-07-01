ishares-blackrock

Home >Sponsored>

With more than twenty years of ETF experience, a global line-up of 800+ exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and $1.9 trillion in assets under management, iShares continually strives to unlock new opportunities for our investors. (SOURCE: BlackRock, 03/31/2019).

Since 1980 the majority of returns, often above 90%, are linked to broad market exposures and strategic tilts at the core of a portfolio¹. Using simple low-cost and transparent ETFs to build that broad exposure can therefore help your portfolio to outperform.

Capital at Risk: The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are not guaranteed. The investor may not get back the amount originally invested.

Why iShares?

We recognise that keeping portfolios on course is challenging without access to the right tools and technology. That's why iShares is here for you - all the way from initial portfolio construction and asset allocation choices, to product implementation decisions, and pre-trade guidance. 

Find out more

A trusted partner

Cost efficient and tailored portfolios

A portfolio core should be built around broad exposures to asset classes and regions, known as strategic exposures, these could include things like government bonds, corporate bonds, and global equities, which you would stay invested in over the long-term regardless of market moves. Given the longevity, investors require both transparency and cost efficiency from their portfolio core. This means knowing that the exposures that were intended in the portfolio are maintained without the possibility of a manager slowly tilting towards a particular area of the market due to their personal preference, whilst also focusing on returns net of costs since these will compound over time.

 

Breadth of product choice

There is a common misconception that a portfolio core comprises simply broad market exposures across asset classes. The evolution of index investing and ETFs' ability to deliver a broader set of market returns and factor exposures has opened significant opportunities to achieve your intended exposures in an efficient manner. iShares manages more money in index strategies than any other provider in Europe*, offering you the ultimate flexibility to tilt to the precise factors that you want exposure to at any one time. Exposures such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Smart Beta and Thematics are key portfolio trends and product evolutions which have seen increasing adoption as investors search to create additional value for their clients.

