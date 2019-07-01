ishares-blackrock

A trusted partner

We recognise that keeping portfolios on course is challenging without access to the right tools and technology. That's why iShares is here for you - all the way from initial portfolio construction and asset allocation choices, to product implementation decisions, and pre-trade guidance.







Cost efficient and tailored portfolios

A portfolio core should be built around broad exposures to asset classes and regions, known as strategic exposures, these could include things like government bonds, corporate bonds, and global equities, which you would stay invested in over the long-term regardless of market moves. Given the longevity, investors require both transparency and cost efficiency from their portfolio core. This means knowing that the exposures that were intended in the portfolio are maintained without the possibility of a manager slowly tilting towards a particular area of the market due to their personal preference, whilst also focusing on returns net of costs since these will compound over time.





Breadth of product choice

There is a common misconception that a portfolio core comprises simply broad market exposures across asset classes. The evolution of index investing and ETFs' ability to deliver a broader set of market returns and factor exposures has opened significant opportunities to achieve your intended exposures in an efficient manner. iShares manages more money in index strategies than any other provider in Europe*, offering you the ultimate flexibility to tilt to the precise factors that you want exposure to at any one time. Exposures such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Smart Beta and Thematics are key portfolio trends and product evolutions which have seen increasing adoption as investors search to create additional value for their clients.

* Source: BlackRock Global Business Intelligence as at 30 September 2018